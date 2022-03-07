The fourth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is around the corner and the makers have started to drop intriguing promo videos. The latest one drops hints that the controversial reality show could probably include NRI contestants as well, two male and three female. The show’s host does not confirm anything but just leaves the audience guessing.

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)