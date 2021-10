Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is back and the show's grand premiere is concluded within just nine months after the last season. The regular telecast of the Tamil reality show usually use to take place between June and ends in September, but the pandemic has finally affected its schedule. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will have the contestants got to celebrate various festivals including Pongal inside the house. Let's not waste any more time and take a quick look at every confirmed contestant of Kamal Haasan's reality show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Confirmed Contestants List:

Contestant No #1: Isai Vani

Contestant No #2: Raju

Contestant No #3: Mathumitha

Contestant No #4: Abishek

Contestant No #5: Namitha

Contestant No #6: Priyanka

Contestant No #7: Abhinay

Contestant No #8: Pavni

Contestant No #9: Chinna Ponnu

Contestant No #10: Nadia Chang

Contestant No #11: Varun

Contestant No #12: Imman Annachi

Contestant No #13: Suruthi

Contestant No #14: Akshara

Contestant No #15: Iykki Berry

Contestant No #16: Thamarai Selvi

Contestant No #17: Ciby

Contestant No #18: Niroop

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)