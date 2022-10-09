Internet sensation GP Muthu is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. The audio visual shared by the makers gives glimpses of his hardships and how his YouTube videos helped him to gain fame. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Premiere: Kamal Haasan-Hosted Show Goes on Air! Ulaganayagan’s Fans Rejoice as He Says ‘Bigg Boss House Activated’ (View Tweets).

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant GP Muthu

GP Muthu’s Journey

Moment With Kamal Haasan On Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Stage

