Internet sensation GP Muthu is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. The audio visual shared by the makers gives glimpses of his hardships and how his YouTube videos helped him to gain fame. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Premiere: Kamal Haasan-Hosted Show Goes on Air! Ulaganayagan’s Fans Rejoice as He Says ‘Bigg Boss House Activated’ (View Tweets).
Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant GP Muthu
#பிக்பாஸ் இல்லத்தில்.. #GPMUTHU #BiggBossTamil6 #GrandLaunch - இப்போது ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது நம்ம Disney+ Hotsar இல் .. @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/zLqyR1PpCy
— Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) October 9, 2022
GP Muthu’s Journey
#பிக்பாஸ் இல்லத்தில்.. #GPMUTHU #BiggBossTamil6 #GrandLaunch - இப்போது ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. #TuneInNow #BiggBossTamil #KamalHassan #VijayTelevision @preethiIndia @NipponIndia pic.twitter.com/KqEjOR0MNs
— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) October 9, 2022
Moment With Kamal Haasan On Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Stage
#BiggBossTamil6 - #GPMuthu family ❤️😭
First Impression ❤️💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0MkWY4xWEQ
— Happy Sharing By Dks (@Dksview) October 9, 2022
