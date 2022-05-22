The grand finale of Bigg Boss Non-Stop was concluded last evening and Bindu Madhavi emerged as the winner of this OTT edition. The reality series hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni saw Bindu as the first-ever female to take home the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. She has also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. Netizens have congratulated the winner on Twitter. Take a look at some of the posts here.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Winner Bindu Madhavi

Trophy In Deserving Hands

#ConquerorBinduMadhavi

Sheer Happiness

A Big Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)