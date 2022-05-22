The grand finale of Bigg Boss Non-Stop was concluded last evening and Bindu Madhavi emerged as the winner of this OTT edition. The reality series hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni saw Bindu as the first-ever female to take home the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. She has also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. Netizens have congratulated the winner on Twitter. Take a look at some of the posts here.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Winner Bindu Madhavi

Trophy In Deserving Hands

Finally the moment is done & the #biggbossnonstop trophy has reached & lifted by the most deserving hands..💓🏆 Now officially @thebindumadhavi is the winner🥳🥳#BinduMadhavi 🫶#ConquerorBinduMadhavi pic.twitter.com/iPU9xTR3qY — 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶 (@phani__chinta) May 21, 2022

#ConquerorBinduMadhavi

Sheer Happiness

Here's the official winning moment. That moment that we and Bindu have been waiting for 84 days. Congratulations @thebindumadhavi. You made us very proud ❣️#BinduMadhavi #BiggBossNonStop #ConquerorBinduMadhavi pic.twitter.com/YNkGlynY8g — Shashank (@Shashank97says) May 21, 2022

A Big Win

One of the nicest gesture by #BinduMadhavi was when she shared the trophy with #akhilsartak True Sportsmanship and positivity ❤ You're such an inspiration boss lady! #ConquerorBinduMadhavi #BiggBossNonStop — Sensible Soul (@sensible_soul1) May 22, 2022

