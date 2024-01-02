Arjun Ashokan’s look from the upcoming horror thriller, Bramayugam: The Age of Madness, has been unveiled. The actor’s intense avatar from Rahul Sadasivan’s directorial will leave you curious about his role in the film. Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the leading role, is produced under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Bramayugam: Mammootty Unveils Intriguing New Poster From Rahul Sadasivan’s Horror Thriller on New Year’s Day (View Pic).

Arjun Ashokan In Bramayugam

