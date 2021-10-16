It is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday today and team Bro Daddy have the best treat for the actor-director and his fans! Superstar Mohanlal has shared a BTS video of the upcoming Malayalam movie and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the film’s director, Prithviraj, who’d also be seen acting in it. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. This video will give you glimpse of the film’s cast – Mohanlal, Meena, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, among others. Touted to be a ‘fun family drama’, this film is Prithviraj’s second directorial project, written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

Watch BTS Video Of BRO Daddy:

