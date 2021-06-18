Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran announces his second directorial with superstar Mohanlal and Its a fun family entertainer reveals the Lucifer actor. The film is titled Bro Daddy and we can't wait to see the two stars on screen yet again.

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet Below:

My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon. 😊 pic.twitter.com/uNW75kUciP — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 18, 2021

