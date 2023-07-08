The Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej led Bro, has now released its first single. A lyrical video of the song, titled "My Dear Markandeya", has been released on YouTube. With the much-awaited entertainer gearing up for a July end release, the album seems to be now on its way to audiences to add to their curiosity. A four-minute plus lyrical video song was released featuring a party track. The video notably also features Urvashi Rautela in a cameo. Several stills through the video show Rautela shaking a leg with Sai Dharam Tej. Bro is being directed by Samuthirakani, who also directed and acted in the Tamil version of it. Bro Teaser: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej Serve Pure Entertainment in the First Glimpse From Their Next (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)