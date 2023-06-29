The official teaser of Bro has been unveiled by the makers today (June 29). Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the Tamil film looks every bit entertaining from its first glimpse. Keeping the plot under wraps, the teaser is packed with action, comedy and thrills. The movie is directed by Samuthirakani and arrives in theatres on July 28. Bro: Teaser of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Next to Arrive Soon; Check Out New Poster!

Watch Bro Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)