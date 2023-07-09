Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a selfie with Pawan Kalyan. The actor and the dancer will be collaborated together for the film and Urvashi made an appearance in the song "My Dear Markandeya", And she was thrilled to have shared the space with Pawan, and shared a stunning selfie with him where Pawan can be seen with a light beard. She captioned the photo "Our Film #BRO : The Avatar releases 28 July 2023". Bro Song 'My Dear Markandeya': Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and Urvashi Rautela Dazzle In This Party Anthem Of The Year.

Urvashi and Pawan's Selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)