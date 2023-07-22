The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated trailer of Bro, a fantasy comedy starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej, directed by Samuthirakani, has been unveiled. The trailer showcases the fun chemistry between Pawan Kalyan aka God Of Time and Sai Tej (plays the role of a man who gets a second chance at life after an accident) and the trailer will keep you hooked till the end. Well, Bro is the remake of Samuthirakani's Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Bro: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Vinodhaya Sitham Telugu Remake Gets a Title and Motion Poster! (Watch Video).

Check Out Bro's Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)