Urvashi Rautela loves controversies and is popular for her unfiltered opinion on social media. Case in point, her latest tweet is going viral online in which she called superstar Pawan Kalyan as Andhra Pradesh's CM. It so happened that while sharing an appreciation note for the starcast of Bro, the actress made a major goof-up. To note, Rautela has a special song titled "My Dear Markandeya" in Bro. For the unaware, the present CM of AP is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Bro: Urvashi Rautela Thrilled To Collaborate With Pawan Kalyan for Upcoming Film! Shares Gorgeous Selfie With the Actor (View Pic).

Urvashi Rautela's Viral Tweet:

Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar 🎥 🍿 releases tomorrow #28thJuly worldwide 🌎 story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all ♥️… pic.twitter.com/IncVf6q1Kb — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) July 27, 2023

