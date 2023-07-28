The Telugu film Bro released in theatres today and it has opened to positive response from movie buffs. The fantasy comedy drama has been hailed by Twitterati for the performances and engaging storyline. Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s acts have left the audience entertained. In fact, many are going gaga over PSPK’s swag in the film. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Bro Trailer: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Film Promises Fun Chemistry That Will Keep You Hooked Till the End! (Watch Video).

'Vintage Kalyan'

#BroReview PK one Show 🤩.. PK looks K Rampp🥵🥵.. Vintage Kalyan Energy is back 🔥🔥🔥 Emo ra Naku Kalyan thappa evadu kanabadale 🫣😭...#BroTheAvatar #BlockBusterBRO pic.twitter.com/yk5957aMC0 — 🔸సిద్ధార్థ _రాయ్ 💫 #OG (@Siddu4PSPK) July 28, 2023

'Vintage Feel'

'Swag'

A Superb Watch

Kalyan Anna one man show 💥💥 Sai tej acting super....👍 Pk energy skills super...😎 Over all family sentiment fan's stuff movie 🎥#BroReview pic.twitter.com/agx6DNbM4P — FIRE STROM IS COMING....🔥 (@BaluPsp27608126) July 28, 2023

LIT

Watch The Trailer Of Bro Movie Below:

