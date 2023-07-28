The Telugu film Bro released in theatres today and it has opened to positive response from movie buffs. The fantasy comedy drama has been hailed by Twitterati for the performances and engaging storyline. Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s acts have left the audience entertained. In fact, many are going gaga over PSPK’s swag in the film. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Bro Trailer: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Film Promises Fun Chemistry That Will Keep You Hooked Till the End! (Watch Video).
'Vintage Kalyan'
PK one Show 🤩..
PK looks K Rampp🥵🥵..
Vintage Kalyan Energy is back 🔥🔥🔥
Emo ra Naku Kalyan thappa evadu kanabadale 🫣😭...#BroTheAvatar #BlockBusterBRO pic.twitter.com/yk5957aMC0
— 🔸సిద్ధార్థ _రాయ్ 💫 #OG (@Siddu4PSPK) July 28, 2023
'Vintage Feel'
Tholiprema fans assemble ❤️😍
That vintage feel 🔥❤️#BroReview #PawanaKalyan #BroTheAvathar pic.twitter.com/dGaNI3ZVFa
— Dharma_naidu_29 (@DNaidu29) July 28, 2023
'Swag'
Finally vintage Kalyan 🙌
Aa swag hu
Aa comedy timing
Aa dialogue delivery 😍 #BroTheAvathar #BroTheAvatar #BroReview #BroTimeStarts #BRO pic.twitter.com/PrLO1o2Gsr
— #BrotheAvatar (@teju_tweetz) July 28, 2023
A Superb Watch
Kalyan Anna one man show 💥💥
Sai tej acting super....👍
Pk energy skills super...😎
Over all family sentiment fan's stuff movie 🎥#BroReview pic.twitter.com/agx6DNbM4P
— FIRE STROM IS COMING....🔥 (@BaluPsp27608126) July 28, 2023
LIT
Done watching #BroTheAvatar #BRO #BROreview 👌👌👌👌 🌟🌟🌟🌟/5 @PawanKalyan Screen Presence, Swag, Dialogue Delivery Timing💥💥💥💥💥@IamSaiDharamTej Performance is too good 🤩🤩🤩 Special mention for @MusicThaman 😍😍😍😍😎😎 Worth Watching in theatres #PawanaKalyan pic.twitter.com/OH8xlEyDPe
— YASHWANTH (@YASHWANTH1411) July 28, 2023
Watch The Trailer Of Bro Movie Below:
