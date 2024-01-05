The trailer release date of Dhanush's upcoming period action-adventure Captain Miller has been revealed by the makers. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. The movie, directed by Arun Matheswaran, also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Nassar in other important roles. The film is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films and will be released during the Pongal holidays. Dhanush has taken to his X (previously Twitter) to share that the trailer for Captain Miller will be released on January 6, 2024. Captain Miller Censor Update: CBFC Cuts Down on Violence and Abuses in Dhanush’s Film, Runtime Revealed - Read Deets!

ICYMI, Here’s the Teaser:

Captain Miller Trailer Out on This Date

