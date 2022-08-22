The Bollywood lovers have a new found interest in South Indian films. Well, now there is a new Tamil movie scheduled to release in the first week of September titled Captain. The movie is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and will feature Arya as lead character. The makers recently launched the trailer of the film and it sure looks promising. Suriya 42 Update: Suriya Sivakumar’s Movie with Director Siva to Be Pan-Indian Film; Motion Poster to Be Released Next Week – Reports.

