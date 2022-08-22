Suriya Sivakumar’s next has been tentatively titled as Suriya 42. Helmed by director Siva, this upcoming project is reportedly a pan-Indian film and the makers are planning to release the motion poster of it by next week. An official announcement on the same is awaited. #Suriya42: Suriya to Kickstart Shooting for Director Siruthai Siva’s Next From August 21.

Suriya 42 Update

#Suriya42 to be a pan Indian film to be released in 10 languages and will be shot in Chennai and Goa. The @directorsiva film will have music by @ThisIsDSP. A Motion poster will be released next week.@Suriya_offl #Suriya42 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 22, 2022

