Kunchacko Boban’s fans have got the perfect treat on the occasion of the actor’s birthday today. He has shared the title announcement poster of his upcoming film. Chackochan would be seen playing the lead role in Tinu Pappachan’s directorial Chaaver. The film will also feature Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese in key roles. Kunchacko Boban Birthday Special: 5 Best Malayalam Films of Chackochan That Fans Must Watch!

Chaaver First Look Poster

View this post on Instagram

