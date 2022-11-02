Kunchacko Boban, who is fondly referred as Chackochan, is the heartthrob of Malayalam Cinema. In a career spanning more than two decades, Chackochan has delivered memorable performances for cinephiles to cherish. From his charming looks to ever smiling face to brilliant acting skills, the Mollywood hunk has never failed to amaze his fans. Every role taken by him has been aced with sheer perfection. Nna Thaan Case Kodu Review: Twitterati Feels Kunchacko Boban’s Malayalam Courtroom Drama Is a ’Must-Watch'!

Kunchacko Boban, who has turned a year older today, had made his debut in the world of cinema as a child artiste with the film Dhanya that had released in 1981. And in 1997 he had made his debut in a leading role with the super-hit movie Aniyathipraavu and then there was no turning back. He continued to deliver some of the blockbuster films over the years. On the occasion of Chackochan’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films that fans must watch.

Aniyathipraavu

Chackochan’s character as Sudhi not just won hearts of the audiences but even established him as a bankable actor overnight. A love tale of a young couple hailing from different religious communities. A romantic drama film directed by Fazil, starring Shalini as the female lead.

Niram

Kunchacko Boban and Shalini were the hit pair of the 90s and their films were totally loved by cinephiles. Chackochan had created the ‘romantic hero’ image. Niram was also the one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 1999.

Traffic

Chackochan gradually took a step back from chocolate boy kinda roles and went on to experiment with amazing roles. He re-established himself with his character as Dr Abel Thariyan in Rajesh Pillai’s directorial. The different emotions that he goes through throughout the film and the way he executed was lauded by fans.

Take Off

The actor took everyone by surprise with his character as Shaheed. The film helmed by Mahesh Narayanan is based on ‘the ordeal of Indian nurses in the city of Tikrit, Iraq, in 2014’.

Pada

This is another film based on a true incident that occurred in 1996 when the then Palakkad collector was held hostage. Chackochan essays the role of Rakesh Kanhangad in this socio-political thriller.

