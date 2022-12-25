Senior Tollywood actor Chalapathi Rao passes away on Saturday night at his residence in Hyderabad. The actor was demised due to cardiac arrest. He was 79. Chalapathi Rao was known to play negative roles. He was born at Balliparru in Krishna district in 1944. He also entertained audiences as a comedian in many movies. He did work in 600 and more films. Dulquer Salmaan’s Driver Dies After Eating Pizza and Aerated Drink – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Senior actor Shri #ChalapathiRao (79) garu passed away due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRpinZGUw7 — Gopal Karneedi (@gopal_karneedi) December 25, 2022

