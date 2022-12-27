Chalapathi Rao passed away due to a cardiac arrest on December 25. A day after the actor's sudden passing, his cremation will now be held in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He played supporting roles in more than 620 films, and was also well known for his comedic and villainous characters. Chalapathi Rao, Veteran Telugu Actor, Passes Away At 78.

View Tweet Here:

Veteran actor #ChalapathiRao gari Cremation will happen Tomorrow (Dec 28th), 9.00AM at Vaikunta Maha prasthanam, jubilee hills, Hyd. pic.twitter.com/UkCQsjV3yv — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 27, 2022

