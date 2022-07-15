Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for his next film, Chandramukhi 2, which is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi. The upcoming project is produced by Lyca Productions. Raghava, who has started to shoot for the film in Mysore, shared pictures of his meeting with Rajinikanth. Raghava met the veteran actor at his residence and sought his blessing for Chandramukhi 2. Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence To Play Lead in P Vasu’s Sequel of Rajinikanth’s Film.

Raghava Lawrence with Rajinikanth

Hi friends and fans, Today Chandramukhi 2 shooting begins in Mysore with my Thalaivar and guru’s @rajinikanth blessings! I need all your wishes! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/dSrD3B5Xwh — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) July 15, 2022

