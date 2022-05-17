Chethana Raj died at a private hospital in Bengaluru after her ‘fat free surgery’ went wrong. The 21-year-old Kannada TV actress was admitted to the hospital last morning for the surgery, reports TOI. The actress got hospitalised without informing her family members. Chethana’s parents claim that the doctor’s negligence led to the death of their daughter. Pallavi Dey Dies: Post-Mortem Report of Bengali Television Actress Hints at Suicide.

Kannada TV Actress Chethana Raj Passes Away

