Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently embraced motherhood and announced the arrival of her twins. She shared a selfie on her social media handle and captioned her post which read: ’The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks (sic).’ Chinmayi Sripaada Reveals Instagram Has Removed Her Account for Reporting Men Who Sent Pics of Their ‘Penises on DMs’.

Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)