Chinmayi Sripaada has penned a lengthy note on Twitter and called out Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for meeting #MeToo accused Vairamuthu on the occasion of his birthday. Retweeting a picture of the duo, the award winning singer stated, “The Chief Minister of Tamilnadu personally visits the home of a man accused by several women of sexual harassment to wish him on his birthday.” The singer has been facing a ban in the industry since 2018 for highlighting claims of sexual harassment. Chinmayi further tweeted, “This, is our amazing rape apologist culture. Where they celebrate sex offenders and harass the women who speak up.” Chinmayi Sripaada Pens Open Letter to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Highlights Inaction Against Vairamuthu.

Chinmayi Sripaada’s Tweet

The Chief Minister of Tamilnadu personally visits the home of a man accused by several women of sexual harassment to wish him on his birthday; I, as a multiple award winning singer and voice over artiste, face a work ban by the Tamil Film Industry since 2018, for naming this poet… https://t.co/8RpQ120swZ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 13, 2023

The Details

As of now 4 Female musicians including me have said the poet is harasser. 2 others have said on camera / media that he is an open secret. Singer Vinaitha speaks about experiencing something similar with Mr Vairamuthu. She was one of the singers who messaged me apparently. I… pic.twitter.com/BFOfOusfqz — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 13, 2023

