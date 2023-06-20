The ‘Mega Princess’ is here! Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have become parents to a baby girl. The power couple of Tollywood welcomed their first child on June 20. Fans are showering the duo with the sweetest congratulatory messages on Twitter ever since Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where Upasana was admitted for delivery, shared the statement on social media. Twitterati is using #MegaPrincess and congratulating RC and Upasana. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed with Baby Girl!

'Mega Princess'

'Lots Of Love From Mega Fans'

Charan and Upasana blessed with a baby girl 👸 It’s a MEGA PRINCESS 👸 🥳 Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela @KChiruTweets Lots and Lots of Love from Mega Fans ❤️🌹🥰😘 All the happiness and joy for our Megastar 🥰 మెగా ఇంటి కి మహాలక్ష్మి రాక pic.twitter.com/wdKUOwtWsl — Rafi sk (@RafiSk9966) June 20, 2023

'Mega Princess Arrived'

'Congratulations'

'Congratulations Annaya & Vadhina'

Baby Girl It Is ❤️😍 Both the Baby & Mother are Doing well! ❤️❤️ "MEGA PRINCESS" ARRIVED 🥰🥳 Congratulations Annaya - Vadhina. @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela !!#MegaFestival pic.twitter.com/3zll2vZMGx — Ramcharan Universe (@Charan_Universe) June 19, 2023

