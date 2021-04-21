In a shocking turn of events, according to Indiaglitz, megastar Chiranjeevi's caravan driver passed away of COVID-19 complications. Due to this, the actor has cancelled all the shootings of his upcoming films and is also worried. Reportedly, the demise of the driver has left the father-son (Ram Charan) completely duo shattered. Stay tuned!

