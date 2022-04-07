Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film Dangerous is a lesbian-theme movie and the director has released a video speaking about the reason of the movie's postponement. Here's what RGV has to say about the film's release.

Check Out RGV's Video Below:

DANGEROUS film postponement reason pic.twitter.com/lk4Mz3Z7z0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)