In Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a video has gone viral showing a boy performing risky tractor stunts in the fast-flowing Ganga River for an Instagram reel. The footage captures him driving the tractor at high speed through the strong currents, abruptly stopping, and spinning the vehicle in circles. Another boy stands close by, adding to the risky spectacle as onlookers watch. Amroha: Youths Drink Alcohol While Hanging Out of Moving Car on Highway in Uttar Pradesh, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Boy Performs Dangerous Tractor Stunts in Ganga River

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा में सोशल मीडिया पर लाइक और शेयर की चाहत में युवक अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। कुछ युवक गंगा नदी के तेज बहाव में ट्रैक्टर से स्टंटबाजी कर रहे हैं, वीडियो में युवक ट्रैक्टर को तेजी से दौड़ाते और अचानक रोकते नजर आ रहे हैं। वे ट्रैक्टर को गोल-गोल घुमाकर… pic.twitter.com/OEFqGKheMy — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी ) (@madanjournalist) July 25, 2025

