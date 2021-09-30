Most Eligible Bachelor trailer is out! The Telugu romantic-comedy film is all set to hit the big screens on October 15. Most Eligible Bachelor stars Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, among others. The movie revolves around a beautiful story of love and hope between Harsha (Akkineni), a NRI and Vibha (Hegde), a stand-up comedian. The plot looks promising and entertaining.

Watch Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer Below:

