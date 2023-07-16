National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has announced that her next film is titled Kannivedi. The actor, who is basking in the success of her recent release Maamannan, shared the update on her Twitter page. "Here's to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support. @DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr," Keerthy tweeted on Saturday. Is Keerthy Suresh Marrying Dubai Businessman Farhan Bin Liaquath? Actress Shoots Down Marriage Rumours Like a Queen!

She also shared a series of pictures from the film's pooja ceremony to mark the beginning of the project. Kannivedi will be directed by debutant Ganesh Raj and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa Shankar Song ‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ Promo: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh Dance Their Hearts Out in This Celebration Anthem (Watch Video).

Keerthy Suresh Announcer Her Next:

Keerthy's upcoming theatrical release happens to be Bholaa Shankar.