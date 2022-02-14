The makers of Rendagam have released the romantic track titled “Orey Paarvai”, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Eesha Rebba, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The lead pair can be seen sharing a steamy kiss in this romantic track crooned by Amina Rafiq. Rendagam is directed by Fellini TP and this upcoming thriller flick also stars Arvind Swami, Jackie Shroff among others.

Watch The Video Of “Orey Paarvai” Below:

