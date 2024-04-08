Tamil star Dhanush and his wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, announced their decision to part ways in 2022, leaving fans shocked. As per India Today's latest report, the couple recently filed for divorce at the Chennai family court and filed the petition under Section 13 B - divorce by mutual consent. The news of the couple filing for divorce comes almost two years after they announced their separation. As the couple have filed for divorce through mutual consent, their case will be heard in court soon. Dhanush tied the knot with Aishwaryaa, daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and have two sons. Yatra and Linga. Thalaivar 171: Dhanush Reacts to Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film on X, Hails It as a ‘BLAST’.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth File for Divorce

