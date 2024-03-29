On March 28, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed the title and teaser release date for superstar Rajinkinath's upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The much-awaited announcement delighted millions of Thalivar fans, and Dhanush was one among them. Just as the massy new poster of Rajinikanth from the film was dropped, Dhanush took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to express his excitement for the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, "BLAST #thalaivar #superstar". The actor, who was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, has always been a big admirer of the Tamil superstar. Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Announces Teaser & Title Release Date for Rajinikanth Starrer As He Drops New Poster (See Pic).

Check Out Dhanush’s X Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)