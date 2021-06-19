South star Dhanush finally confirms the collaboration with one of the filmmakers he admires the most. Yes, Jagame Thandhiram star will be part of Sekhar Kammula's trilingual project and the superstar announced the news on Twitter.

Check Out Dhanush's Tweet Below:

Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)