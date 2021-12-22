Dhanush, who will be soon seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Atrangi Re, today (December 22) announced his next film. Tentatively called Production 14, the movie will be written and helmed by Venky Atluri. Along with this, he also revealed that the film's first title look will be unveiled on December 23 at 09.36 AM. Reportedly, the flick will be a social drama highlighting the education mafia.

Check It Out:

My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film .. title announcement tom 🙏🙏 Om Namashivaaya pic.twitter.com/cnaeMXO2h0 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2021

