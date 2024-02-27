Actress Rashmika Mandanna often interacts with fans online. Recently, she responded to a post about her future husband, agreeing that he should be like "VD," a short name given by fans to actor Vijay Deverakonda. This led fans to speculate about their relationship, which started after they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. Both have denied dating and say they are good friends. Rashmika's response to the post left fans guessing. They believe she confirmed Vijay Deverakonda as a 'husband material'. Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up on Maintaining Low Profile Post Animal Release, Actress Also Teases NEW Look From Upcoming Film on Insta (View Pics).

Rashmika Mandanna's Comment On A Fan Club's Post

That’s very true 😄❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 27, 2024

