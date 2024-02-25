Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, opened up on why she has been maintaining a low profile ever since the film's release. Taking to her Instagram account on February 25, Rashmika Mandanna teased fans with a glimpse of her look from her upcoming project. The actress shared mirror selfies covering the upper part of her face, as she said she is not allowed to reveal it fully as of now. The actress also addressed concerns regarding her detachment from the success of Animal. Rashmika attributed her absence to her dedication to her next project, which she has been immersed in since the release of her previous film Animal. Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week 2024! Actress Rocks an All-Black Outfit As She Walks for Onitsuka Tiger at the Event (See Pics and Video).

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

