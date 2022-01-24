The latest update in actor Dileep's assault case sees Kerala police summoning Malayalam director Rafi for questioning. He was interrogated at the Crime Branch office at Kalamassery where Dileep was earlier quizzed for six hours.

Check It Out:

Malayalam actress assault case | Crime Branch of Kerala Police summoned Malayalam director Rafi for interrogation. They summoned him to the Crime Branch office at Kalamassery where they are interrogating actor Dileep for the last six hours. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)