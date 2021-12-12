It is undoubtedly the happiest moment in the Shankar household! Aditi Shankar has completed her degree in MBBS and is now officially a doctor. Yes, director Shankar’s daughter is officially Dr Aditi Shankar. The young lady, who would be making her acting debut opposite Karthi with the film Viruman, has shared a few pictures from her graduation day ceremony. In one of the pictures Aditi is seen receiving her degree certificate, whereas in the other picture she can be seen all smiles along with her family members.

Dr Aditi Shankar

Here’s to all the fun memories, late nights and mugs of coffee that got me here ✨ Officially Dr.Aditi Shankar #graduationday #endsandbeginnings pic.twitter.com/bws6Wlcy1O — Aditi Shankar (@AditiShankarofl) December 11, 2021

