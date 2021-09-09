Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan’s tamil film Doctor to hit the big screens on October 2021. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the medical-action movie will surely give you laughter shot with glimpse of actions. The exact release date of the flick is yet to be announced.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)