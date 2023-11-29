Actor Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the sequel to the cult blockbuster iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart, sporting a stylish makeover. Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh reunite for this highly anticipated film. iSmart Shankar holds special significance for both Ram and Puri Jagannadh, having emerged as the biggest blockbuster for both the actor and the director. The makers shared a new poster 100 days ahead of the film. Double ISmart: Ram Pothineni Has Undergone a Stylistic Transformation for the Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Here:

The countdown begins to experience Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh's DOUBLE MASS MADNESS in theatres🔥 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ DAYS to go for #DoubleISMART 💥💥 Massive Release Worldwide on MARCH 8th,2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam❤️‍🔥@duttsanjay #ManiSharma… pic.twitter.com/zN1QwSltdJ — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) November 29, 2023

