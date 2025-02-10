After the superhit Love Today, actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is set to play the lead in Dragon, a light-hearted social campus entertainer. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule, the film features Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar as the female leads. The trailer for Dragon dropped on February 10, 2025, promising a mix of comedy, romance, and social drama. The story revolves around a 'bad boy' striving to navigate his college life, romantic relationships, and professional ambitions. ‘Love Insurance Kompany’: Birthday Boy Pradeep Ranganathan’s First Look Poster From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Film Revealed!

Watch the Trailer of 'Dragon':

