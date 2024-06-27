Dulquer Salmaan's Special Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Makes Netizens Go Crazy (Spoiler Alert)

Dulquer Salmaan's special cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD' ignites social media with fan reactions. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi movie stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Socially Team Latestly| Jun 27, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD which released in theatres on June 27, has taken social media by storm! Months of anticipation fuelled by the star-studded cast, particularly Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, have now been ignited by an unexpected spark: Dulquer Salmaan's secret cameo. After witnessing his epic appearance on the big screen, fans are in a frenzy, breaking the internet and sharing pics of video of Dulquer from the sci-fi saga. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is garnering positive reviews from critics. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Fans Gather Outside Theatres To Celebrate Release of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Epic (Watch Videos).

Dulquer Salmaan In 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD' Special Cameo 

'Kalki 2898 AD' Features Dulquer Salmaan 

Scene Of Dulquer Salmaan From Prabhas-Starrer

    Kalki 2898 AD which released in theatres on June 27, has taken social media by storm! Months of anticipation fuelled by the star-studded cast, particularly Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, have now been ignited by an unexpected spark: Dulquer Salmaan's secret cameo. After witnessing his epic appearance on the big screen, fans are in a frenzy, breaking the internet and sharing pics of video of Dulquer from the sci-fi saga. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is garnering positive reviews from critics.

    #VijayDeverakonda #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/CFMZgdJZ9a— Movie times 🍿 𝕩 (@the_last_man00) June 27, 2024

