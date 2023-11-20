Banita Sandhu is all set to make her debut in Telugu Cinema. The actress popularly known for her roles in October (Hindi), Adithya Varma (Tamil), Eternal Beauty (English) among others, would now be making her debut in Tollywood. She has been roped in Adivi Sesh’s film G2, which is a sequel to the 2018 spy thriller Goodachari. Adivi shared the news on X by writing, “A special surprise this morning! Team #G2 is happy to welcome the fabulous #BanitaSandhu on board. She’s doing Hindi, English and now Telugu A Global Actress for a Global Film.” The shooting of G2 is expected to commence soon. G2: Adivi Sesh to Star in Pan India Film, Film's Motion Poster Out!

