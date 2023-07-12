Gandeevadhari Arjuna's pre-teaser was released by the makers today. The first glimpse into the film sees Varun Tej as Arjun Varma, a member of the Elite Security Services Agency (ESSAY). The teaser shows us the actor's skills and responsibilities as an ESSAY agent, as well as his dedication to protecting the people of India. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the actioner releases in theatres in August. Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Varun Tej Konidela's Action Thriller to Hit Theatres on August 25.

Watch Gandeevadhari Arjun Pre-Teaser:

