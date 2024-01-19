Tollywood heartthrob Varun Tej celebrates his 34th birthday today. He has been showered with heartfelt birthday wishes from all loved ones, including his sister Niharika Konidela. She shared a series of throwback pictures, dishing out sibling goals, and penned the sweetest note for her ‘Anna’. She wrote in the caption of her Insta post, “Happiest birthday Anna! 🤗♥️ You deserve all the goodness in the universe🤍 Thank you for being the best brother anybody could’ve ever asked for. Wishing you a joyful, peaceful and a successful year!🌟♥️ Love you loads and loads!” Varun Tej Birthday: Lavanya Tripathi Shares Pics and Pens the Sweetest Note for Her Husband, Calls Him As ‘The Most Incredible Person’.

Niharika Konidela’s Birthday Post For Varun Tej

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

