The makers of Varun Tej's upcoming film Ghani have shared an update on the release date of the film. The Telugu sports drama that was earlier set to release on big screens on March 18 now has new dates. As per makers, Ghani might release on February 25 or March 4 in theatres. Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the flick also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Ghani Release Date:

