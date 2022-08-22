Godfather is the upcoming Telugu movie, which is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead along with Salman Khan, Nayanthara among others, the makers had dropped the film’s teaser on Sunday (a day before the Megastar’s birthday). Well, Twitterati can’t stop looking over one of the glaring issues in the teaser. It is the still featuring Salman and Chiranjeevi together in the upcoming political thriller. GodFather Teaser: Bros Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan Are LIT in This Actioner Co-Starring Nayanthara (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Godfather Below:

Err…

Scary times for Chiranjeevi and Hiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/xkXuSivKPw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 22, 2022

Photoshopped or Bad VFX?

I will never understand how makers of these expensive films pass shots that have glaring issues. Don't they have a single person walk up to them and rightly point out if something looks ridiculous? Like this shot, for instance. It's mind-boggling that such things get approved! pic.twitter.com/hygWVnQWM0 — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) August 21, 2022

