The highly anticipated teaser of GodFather starring megastar Chiranjeevi is finally out! The 1.33 minute video takes us through a rollercoaster journey where we get to see Chiru Garu in full-form. Not to miss, Salman Khan's bike stunt sequence wherein he fights the baddies. Well, Chiranjeevi and Salman's combo in this actioner is surely to get audiences to the theatres. Vijay Deverakonda Meets Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan on The Sets of Godfather; Liger Star Shares Pic on Insta.

Watch GodFather Teaser:

GodFather Teaser in Hindi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)