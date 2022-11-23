Gold is the upcoming Malayalam movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead. The film written and directed by Alphonse Puthren is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. Gold Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara Exude Wacky Vibes in Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam Directorial After Premam (Watch Video).

Gold Movie Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)